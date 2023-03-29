Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Abdul haleem Qasuria on Tuesday said that for the first time in the country, cost-free flour was being provided to the deserving people in the holy month of ramazan. In a statement to media, the minister said it was quite welcoming that the provincial government has assigned the responsibility of distribution of free flour to the administrative secretaries adding it will be helpful in streamlining the process of flour distribution.

He urged upon the people to send a single person from the family to get their share of flour so that crowding and mismanagement could be averted at flour distribution points and everyone get flour without any difficulty. The minister also urged the government and Food Department to increase the number of flour distribution points so that people may not face problems at the places.