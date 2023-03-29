Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against substandard food points in the provincial capital at Sehr and If­tar times. The food safety teams of PFA penalized 34 eateries with hefty fines while visiting 253 small and big food outlets in the area of Gulberg, Johar Town, Shalimar Town, Walled City, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi and Township.Meanwhile, PFA has warned 90 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition, said PFA spokesper­son. He said the authority im­posed fines due to using sub­standard oil for frying purposes, selling fake carbonated drinks, and stale samosa patti. Apart from that, teams also observed the worst condition of hygiene.

The PFA spokesperson said that food safety teams acceler­ated and extended the circle of their ongoing activities against violators to ensure the provision of quality food during Ramazan.