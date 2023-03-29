ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, said a press release issued by PM Office Media Wing on Tuesday. The prime minister also prayed for the departed souls. According to media reports, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims died and 29 others were injured after a bus carrying them overturned, collided with a bridge, and caught fire in Aqaba Shaar in the Asir region.
