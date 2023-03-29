Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the death of Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, said a press release issued by PM Office Media Wing on Tues­day. The prime minister also prayed for the departed souls. According to media reports, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims died and 29 others were injured af­ter a bus carrying them over­turned, collided with a bridge, and caught fire in Aqaba Shaar in the Asir region.