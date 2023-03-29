Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Far­rukh Habib and Asad Umar, in a case registered under charges of vandalism, violence against the police and others. However, the court extended interim bail of PTI leaders, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Zubair Niazi, till April 7 in the same case. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petitions of PTI lead­ers. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Zubair Niazi appeared before court, during proceedings.