ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended six outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directives, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Fazal Kareem and recovered 120 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Zohaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Khawar khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the police teams arrested three persons. Similarly, officials of Police Station Khanna have arrested three wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered cash and mobile phones from their possession.