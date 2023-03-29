Share:

HYDERABAD -Police killed a suspect and injured 2 others in separate encounters in the limits of Phuleli, A-Section and Pinyari police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday the suspect Farhan Siyal succumbed to his bullet injuries which he had sustained during the exchange of fire between three suspects and the Phuleli police near Faizan-e-Madina mosque. He added that Siyal was shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital where he breathed his last. The spokesman said the police were checking the record of any criminal activities of the slain suspect, adding that 2 other accomplices of Siyal who allegedly also fired shots at the police escaped. Separately, the A-Section police arrested a suspect Jaleel Pathan in injured condition after an encounter in Amani Shah Colony in Latifabad. He was also shifted to LUH for surgery on his injured leg. The spokesman told that another encounter took place in the limits of Pinyari police station where the suspect Zaheer Khaskheli was rounded up in injured condition. The exchange of fire took place on Liaquat bridge, he added.