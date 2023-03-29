Share:

ISLAMABAD - Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz has said that protecting children is the collective responsibility of each citizen as the bright future of the country is interlinked with provision of basic human rights. Meeting of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights was held under the Convenership of MNA Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz.

She reiterated that the National Plan on Child Protection must be enacted to safeguard children’s rights. She said that protecting children is the collective responsibility of each citizen. She said that the bright future of the country is interlinked with provision of basic human rights to each child. She said a National Action Plan would be made by the government in this regard as the draft is already in the Ministry of Human Rights and needs to be expedited.

She also said that one strong oversight body is required for implementation of the National Action Plan. The Caucus deliberated on reviewing the laws and policies regarding child protection and welfare. Caucus members Qadir Khan Mandokhail and Ms Asiya Azeem stressed on the need to speed up the formulation of an action plan regarding the wellbeing of children. Chairperson National Commission on Human Rights also briefed the Caucus regarding basic constitutional provisions to safeguard the basic rights of children, says a press release.