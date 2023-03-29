Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senior Vice President Col Asif Dar (R) has claimed that the current office-bearers of the PTF have been violating their own Constitution and the national sports policy. Col Dar told The Nation that the current PTF officebearers were first elected unopposed on 12th December 2014. They were re-elected without any contribution due to political influence on 24th November 2018 for four more years. Their tenure expired on 24th November 2022, but they are still leeching to their seats with same political background despite giving the worst performance of Pakistan’s tennis history against minnows Lithuania in the recently held Davis Cup tie.

This self-extension is a clear violation of article 18(6) of the PTF Constitution. Moreover, it is mandatory as per the Constitution to hold every year the Annual General Meeting to discuss the PTF performance and accounts. The AGM was neither called nor held in 2022, which is another violation of the PTF Constitution. The National Sports Policy of Pakistan 2005 also bars office-bearers to vacate offices after two terms which again is a serious violation, he added. “Now question arises here that on what basis, they are still holding the PTF office. From the beginning of the first tenure, the PTF office-bearers, instead of promoting tennis, are promoting nepotism and joyriding at the expense of precious foreign exchange. In 2016 Davis Cup tie, Pakistan was not only routed 5-0 by New Zealand, but a Canadian born boy Asad Nawazish, who was inducted in the team from backdoor, was kicked out by referee from Pakistan team bench, as he was not valid Pakistani passport holder. Several other incidents of PTF’s nepotism are on record.

“Recently, the PTF held trials to select team for Billie Jeans King Cup and Asian Games being held in June and September respectively giving exemption to two ladies. On what basis, these two ladies were given exemption? Are they extraordinarily outstanding? Both have been traveling for almost a decade and getting love sets everywhere. I think both have unmatchable love sets record at the lowest level, yet exemption? The ladies team has been selected a half year in advance. Most popular game cricket teams are announced by the PCB a week before, but here, the weakest team was announced six months back, along with two exemptions. The federation has no clear selection policy. The PTF officials do whatever they feel is good for themselves. Some people are doing politics from backdoor, who will be exposed very soon.

Their politics and self-styled policies are harming Pakistan tennis badly. I request the PSB and POA to take such officials to the task in order to save the future of Pakistan tennis. “Hockey, golf and other federations have held elections recently but why the PTF’s delay in conducting the elections is going unnoticed. There is a dire need to show them the door and appoint an ad-hoc committee to hold the elections to elect new office-bearers, who may run the PTF affairs in a better and professional manner,” Asif Dar concluded.