Share:

LAHORE - After a successful power show at Minare-Pakistan in Lahore, the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has de­cided to speed up its election cam­paign and announced to hold rallies in South Punjab. Sources privy to the development told that PTI has de­cided to move its election campaign to South Punjab despite an ongoing case in the apex court regarding de­lay in Punjab, KP elections.

After Lahore, PTI chairman Imran Khan would address party’s second rally in Lodhran, they say, adding that the date for Lodhran public gathering would be announced soon. PTI lead­er Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema said that schedule for upcoming PTI ral­lies in South Punjab will be unveiled soon. Former prime minister Imran Khan gave an ‘economic roadmap’ for the country’s prosperity during a ‘historic’ jalsa at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night.