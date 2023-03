Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday decided to oppose the legislation that reduced the powers of the Supreme Court.

The meeting of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was scheduled to be held tomorrow morning and the opposition leader in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem would chair the session.

The strategy of the PTI - regarding the response to the government action to declaw the powers of the chief justice - would be finalized.