LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore through a letter responds to PHA’s letter regarding damage done to greater Iqbal park; seeks video evidence of the damage done.

Responding to the allegation of PHA, that PTI workers brought heavy duty vehicles to greater Iqbal Park causing damage to the park infrastructure, in the letter written by PTI, it has been argued that, the entrances to Minar-i-Pakistan were sealed with heavy installations of containers by the police forc­es, therefore it was impossible to bring any heavy duty vehicles inside the greater Iqbal Park. The recorded footage of such blockade and will be shared with the authority.

The letter also reads that, the allegations raised in the letter by PHA, would have been more evident if the evidence of PHA claims is shared in form of CCTV/video footage with PTI. Moreover, the evidence footage of pre and post damage is also de­manded by the PTI in it’s letter to PHA.

The letter also said, upon receiving the demanded evidence from the PHA, PTI Lahore will go one step further by inviting PHA to visit damaged spots mentioned in PHA letter on March 29. PTI Lahore in it’s letter also requested PHA to share the evi­dence and confirmation of the visit, along with DG PHA. The letter maintained that, in case of no response from PHA on above demanded evidence, allegations will be considered null and void.