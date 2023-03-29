Share:

LAHORE - The Board of Directors NTDC has promoted Engr. Qaiser Khan as Dep­uty Managing Director (Planning & Engineering) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

Managing Dorecty NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the promotion orders to Engr. Qaiser Khan who took over charge of the post, according to the company’s spokesman here Tuesday. Engr. Qa­iser Khan completed his BSc and MSc in electrical engineering from Uni­versity of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar. He has extensive service experience of over 32 years in the power sector, mainly in the field of Protection & Instrumentation (P&I) and has rendered services on differ­ent key posts including GM (HVDC) and GM (Design & Engineering).