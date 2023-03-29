Share:

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in north-eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and lower Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated hailstorm and snow over high mountains is expected during the forecast period.

Isolated heavy falls is also likely in north-eastern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta and Gilgit eleven and Murree six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus five, Anantnag and Baramula five degree centigrade.