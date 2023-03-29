Share:

RAWAlPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to owners of five illegal housing socities and requested public not to invest in these housing schemes as they are not approved by the RDA.

The five illegal housing socities include Green Lake City Dhoke Bhaia Rawat on Chak Beli Khan Road; Safanza New Era at Ralla Gujrain Chak Beli Khan Road; Royal Ghar (Apna Ghar) at Mouza Paryal Chak Beli Khan Road, New Iqra City at Mouza Dheri Jorian, Rawat Rawalpindi and Hoon Farm House at Mouza Adyala Road. According to a spokesperson of RDA, the Director General of the authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate to issue the notices.

The advertising of illegal housing schemes is prohibited under the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021, and any such activity is illegal without prior approval from the authority, he added. He said, “A sponsor shall not advertise the sale of plots or housing units in print and electronic media or in any manner, without prior approval of Authority.” He said the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa has taken notice and warned the public to avoid from investment in these illegal housing schemes.

The DG RDA has also directed the Director MP&TE that action may be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and First Information Reports (FIRs) will also be filed against the owners of these above mentioned illegal housing schemes. He said that the Planning Wing RDA was submitting applications to the concerned police stations to register FIRs against the illegal housing schemes.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes are misleading the public through advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these illegal housing schemes to prevent the public from falling in their scams. He said the above-mentioned offences committed by the owners of illegal housing schemes and also cognizable under rule 38 of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2021.

He said penalty for illegal development will continue. He said that on the directions of the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the public is advised in their interest to avoid making any kind of investment in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes. He said that the public is also advised to check from RDA before investing in housing schemes. It can also be checked on the RDA website, he added.