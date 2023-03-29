Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Three rob­bers snatched cash of Rs7 lac and a new motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint in the Rakh Khanpur area of district Muzaffargarh on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, a man namely Sabir was heading somewhere when he was intercepted by three armed robbers. They allegedly snatched Rs7 lac and a new motorcycle from him and managed to flee from the scene. The police have reg­istered a case and started a search of the robbers.