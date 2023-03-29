Share:

HYDERABAD-Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh has said that the sitting rulers had put the constitution of the country in danger, so the people should foil their dark designs with their unity.

Mr Haleem, along with PTI leaders Aminullah Moosakhel, Rana Waseem, Imran Qureshi, Lala Owais Khan, Khadim Turk, Taimor Kerio, Azhar Haider, Adil Chandio, Owais Qaiser and others, reached Hyderabad Bar Association, according to a statement on Tuesday.

He congratulated the newly elected general secretary Faisal Mughal and other office-bearers and presented them the gift of Ajrak. Talking to media, he said a lawyer had struggled for the creation of Pakistan. He said today dark clouds were hovering over the constitution and the state was facing threats. He said the lawyers had to come forward to ensure the uphold of the constitution. Haleem said that when an assembly is dissolved, the constitution says that elections should be held within 90 days. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had violated the order of Supreme Court. He said that the lawyers have to play their role to save the country. Haleem said presently there was no law in the country. He said the members of ECP should be tried under Article 6 of the constitution.

He said today inflation is at its peak. People cannot arrange two time meals for the families. He said the basic rights of the people are being violated. He said the thieves are running away from elections. He said we have presented our case before lawyers and courts because we are fighting for the uphold of the constitution. He said the whole nation is looking to the Supreme Court. He said Imran Khan is the Ladila and Selected of the masses. He said Allah has selected him for the masses.

Hyderabad Bar Association general secretary Faisal Mughal said on the occasion that the bar associations was working for upholding of law and constitution. He said the country should be run as per the constitution. He said the contempt to the constitution should be tried in the courts. He said the bar associations cannot remain silent over the prevailing situation. He said we want law and order and the uphold of the constitution.