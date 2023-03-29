Share:

Russia has started military exercises involving the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The inspection and drills, taking place in three Siberian regions, including Omsk and Novosibirsk, engage over 3,000 servicemen and 300 units of military equipment, the ministry said.

A special commission of the Strategic Rocket Forces is examining coordination of actions of the military while performing the appointed tasks, it added.

The military exercises are held in accordance with the ministry's training plan for 2023, and are aimed at training maneuvering, it said.

"Also, strategic rocketeers will carry out a set of measures to disguise and counteract modern means of aerial reconnaissance in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District and the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

Particular attention will be paid to use of drones of different modifications, it said.

The ministry said that after the exercises it will decide on the general level of combat training of the units, and also assess the capabilities of modern weapons and special equipment.