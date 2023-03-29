Share:

The government on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Irfan Qadir.

Irfan tendered his resignation in the morning which was accepted by the prime minister and a notification was issued.

The prime minister appointed Irfan as special assistant in September last year and his status was equal to a federal minister.

It is reported that Irfan tendered his resignation after embarrassment in the Supreme Court and the prime minister accepted it with immediate effect.

He appeared before the Supreme Court as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) representative on PTI petition against postponement of elections. The chief justice refused to accept him as ECP counsel and he left the court.