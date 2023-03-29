Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Asso­ciation (SCBA) Tuesday con­demned the arrest and de­tention of Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi and two other law­yers in various criminal cas­es. In a statement, SCBA pres­ident Abid S Zuberi, and secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said that such arrests are in clear violation of rule of law and all principles of fair­ness and justice which this as­sociation stands for. They also condemned the way in which Hassan Khan Niazi has been dragged in several FIRs regis­tered against him across the country. They said it is truly unfortunate that law enforce­ment agencies that are sup­posed to guard fundamental rights of the citizens of Paki­stan are now actively violating the said rights. No law enforce­ment agency has the right to il­legally arrest, detain or torture any citizen. They said that ev­ery Pakistani has the right to be treated in accordance with the law and has the right to express his/her political views; no per­son can be illegally arrested for simply exercising their funda­mental rights enshrined un­der the Constitution. They stat­ed that no law enforcement agency or individual is above the law; and powers vested in such law enforcement agencies cannot be exploited for politi­cal purposes. They demanded immediate release of Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi and other advocates.