ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Tuesday condemned the arrest and detention of Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi and two other lawyers in various criminal cases. In a statement, SCBA president Abid S Zuberi, and secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said that such arrests are in clear violation of rule of law and all principles of fairness and justice which this association stands for. They also condemned the way in which Hassan Khan Niazi has been dragged in several FIRs registered against him across the country. They said it is truly unfortunate that law enforcement agencies that are supposed to guard fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan are now actively violating the said rights. No law enforcement agency has the right to illegally arrest, detain or torture any citizen. They said that every Pakistani has the right to be treated in accordance with the law and has the right to express his/her political views; no person can be illegally arrested for simply exercising their fundamental rights enshrined under the Constitution. They stated that no law enforcement agency or individual is above the law; and powers vested in such law enforcement agencies cannot be exploited for political purposes. They demanded immediate release of Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi and other advocates.
