SHARJAH - Pakistan’s all-rounder and captain Shadab Khan is positive about the future of Pakistan cricket, claiming that the threematch T20I series against Afghanistan proved helpful for the national team in strengthening their bench strength for future fixtures. Shadab, who captained Pakistan team during their 2-1 series defeat against Afghanistan in Sharjah, said the team achieved their desired objective from the series despite the forgettable results.

“The motive of this series was to prepare our bench strength and we have achieved this motive,” he said in a post-match press conference after Pakistan sealed a consolation win in the third T20I on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the young players could not perform as we expected from them but definitely this new talent will prove beneficial for Pakistan in the future,” said the all-rounder. Flanked by young opener Saim Ayub, who scored 49 from 40 to help Pakistan set a massive 183-run target, the Pakistan captain hailed the youngsters for their outstanding fightback under pressure and for outclassing the opponents in the competition.

“We’re happy that we prevailed in this match and answered the criticism happening against us in the media.” Saim, however, disclosed that the captain and team management had given constant support to the youngsters throughout the series. “Obviously one undergoes a tremendous amount of pressure when he plays for his country for the first time,” said the 20-year-old. “But I am happy that finally, I was able to score some runs after failures in the first two matches” he added.

The skipper, however, went on to suggest that the top performers of the series should be given a chance in the future as well. “We must continue to support these new players as they all are very highly talented,” he urged the nation. He also lauded pacer Ihsanullah, who was the highest wicket-taker in his debut series with six scalps in three innings. “Ihsanullah is a good addition to the Pakistan pace battery bearing in the mind the fact that we already have the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

This is an exciting time for Pakistan cricket,” Shadab concluded. It may be noted here that lefthanded opener Saim Ayub’s sensible knock and a combined dominant effort by the bowlers led Pakistan to a 66-run victory in the third T20I and finished the series 2-1 against Afghanistan. The national team suffered consecutive defeats after the inexperienced batting lineup slumped to batting collapses in the first two T20Is. Shadab led Pakistan team in the absence of regular captain Babar Azam, who was rested for the series. However, Babar is likely to return as skipper during the upcoming series against New Zealand in April-May. The Afghanistan T20I series was Pakistan’s first since their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year, where they were the runners-up.