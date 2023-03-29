Share:

NASHVILLE-The shooter was under care for an “emotional disorder,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday. “Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment” 28-year-old Aubrey Hale was receiving, he added. Hale’s parents “felt that (Hale) should not own weapons” and were under the impression Hale had sold one weapon and “did not own any more,” Drake said. “As it turned out, (Hale) had been hiding several weapons within the house,” Drake said.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive in Monday’s shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters in a news conference Tuesday. Writings from the shooter, who has been identified as a 28-year-old former student of the Covenant School — included a map of the school, Drake said, indicating how the shooter planned to enter the building and carry out the attack. Other places were also mentioned in those writings and are being investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI, per Drake. At this time, investigators believe the school itself was targeted, police spokesperson Don Aaron said, though authorities have no evidence specific individuals were targeted.

“This school, this church building, was a target of the shooter, but we have no information at present to indicate that the shooter was specifically targeting any one of the six individuals who were murdered,” Aaron said. The shooter who killed six people at a private school in Nashville purchased at least seven guns legally and locally, according to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. Drake said those seven firearms were purchased from five different gun stores in Nashville.