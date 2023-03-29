Share:

KARACHI-A shopkeeper has gunned down one of four dacoits who stormed a battery shop in Karachi’s Malir City area while the incident was captured on CCTV camera, a local tv reported. Four dacoits on two motorcycles stormed a battery shop in the Malir City area of Karachi. The CCTV footage showed that two dacoits stayed outside the shop and the other two entered the shop to loot the cash and valuables. The dacoits searched the counter and collected cash in a bag. During the robbery, a man opened fire at them from inside a room in the shop. One of the dacoits received bullets in his back and they tried to run away from the shop. The shopkeepers tried to chase other dacoits but they fled from the scene after leaving behind their wounded accomplice. The wounded dacoit later succumbed to his injuries. Police shifted the body of the killed dacoit to the hospital.