Sindh government started process of disbursement of an amount of 15.6 billion rupees from Wednesday among seven point eight million deserving families during the holy month of Ramazan.

Radio Pakistan's correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that amount is being disbursed through Benazir Income Support Programme for purchase of flour on discounted rates.

Meanwhile, deserving families can confirm it by sending their national identity card number on 8171.