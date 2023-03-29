Share:

Food inflation in urban areas has risen to 42 percent. Most people in the nation are struggling to cope as living costs have skyrocketed and the way to the IMF tranche seems more difficult by the day. Consumers have been forced to cut down the use of essential commodities and affordability has taken a hit. To escape high commodity prices, other avenues are being explored as citizens struggle to maintain their livelihoods. In the twin cities, the black market is thriving and there is a rising demand for cheap, high-quality Iranian smuggled products.

On the seller’s end, better profit margins and increased shelf life makes the products attractive to sell. They are also sought-after as they come as a relief and substitute for products in the formal market. The problem is more serious and consequential for Pak-Iran trade, however, as the black market has expanded across the two cities. The products have been around for some time, but in earlier years were low-quality and present in low-end markets. Now, the quality and low price make the market more conducive to operation.

Because Iranian products have been sanctioned by the US, trade bottlenecks and high inflation have been boosting this illegal trade. The need for checks and balances is evident, and strict border monitoring is a need of the hour. If left to spiral out of control, illegal trade can hamper bilateral economic relations and discredit Pakistan’s position internationally.

Pakistan and Iran signed 39 MoUs in January to boost and ensure cooperation across various social sectors. This signaled the implementation of agreements to increase trade volume and provide import and export facilities at the borders. Opening more joint border markets with Iran is essential for regional connectivity but illegal trade will increase the likelihood of Pakistan getting sanctioned as well. All trade must be legal and state-controlled and the black-market hampers local economic activity further. With any economic hardship, such activities increase in likelihood. We must create a mechanism for control before the situation worsens.