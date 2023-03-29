Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-February (2022-23) were recorded at $4044.494 million against the exports of $4410.227 million during July-February (2021-22), showing a decline of 8.29 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1334.747 million against the exports of $1841.168 million last year, showing a decrease of 27.50 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1329.832 million during the months under review against the exports of $1472.927 million during last year, showing a decline of 9.71 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1141.651 million against $1132.029 million last year, showing an increase of 0.84 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $945.023 million against $1180.589 million last year. During July-February (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $982.076 million against $923.911 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $346.522 million against $296.109 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $759.390 million against the exports of $831.691 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $922.379 million against $699.382 million last year. Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $525.017 million against $559.135 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $393.592 million against $334.009 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $300.613 million against $260.260 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $207.245 million during the current year compared to $206.538 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $315.120 million against $255.460 million, and Australia stood at $202.538 million during the current year against US$ 181.102 million during last year.