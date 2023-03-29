LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday questioned the very legality of an earlier decision of the Supreme Court regarding holding of elections in the Punjab province as she smelled a conspiracy behind the decision. The PML-N leader took to twitter to give vent to her annoyance over the SC decision at the time when the National Assembly was having debate on the discretionary powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan about taking a suo motu notice and to constitute benches. In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz asserted that before a decision is made about holding the elections, it has to be decided first as to why the 4/3 judgement of the Supreme Court was changed into 3/2 and what were the motives behind this move. She stressed that the persons involved in this [conspiracy] need to be identified. She made it clear that no decision [about election date] of the apex court will be acceptable without first considering this most important point. “Before a decision about holding elections, it has to be decided first as to why 4/3 was changed into 3/2? What were the motives behind this and how many people were involved in it. Whether without considering this most important point and by hiding this unlawful decision under the rug with force, will any decision be acceptable? Not at all!!”, she wrote in her tweet. Before this, Maryam Nawaz has been voicing concern over an alleged collaboration between members of the judiciary and the PTI chief Imran Khan to bring the latter into power once again. She also said the other day that the PTI chairman was trying to regain power with the help of the judicial establishment.
