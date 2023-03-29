Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) se­nior vice-president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednes­day questioned the very legality of an earlier de­cision of the Supreme Court regarding holding of elections in the Punjab province as she smelled a conspiracy behind the deci­sion. The PML-N leader took to twitter to give vent to her annoyance over the SC de­cision at the time when the National Assembly was hav­ing debate on the discre­tionary powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan about tak­ing a suo motu notice and to constitute benches. In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz assert­ed that before a decision is made about holding the elec­tions, it has to be decided first as to why the 4/3 judgement of the Supreme Court was changed into 3/2 and what were the motives behind this move. She stressed that the persons involved in this [con­spiracy] need to be identified. She made it clear that no de­cision [about election date] of the apex court will be accept­able without first consider­ing this most important point. “Before a decision about hold­ing elections, it has to be de­cided first as to why 4/3 was changed into 3/2? What were the motives behind this and how many people were in­volved in it. Whether without considering this most import­ant point and by hiding this unlawful decision under the rug with force, will any de­cision be acceptable? Not at all!!”, she wrote in her tweet. Before this, Maryam Nawaz has been voicing concern over an alleged collaboration be­tween members of the judi­ciary and the PTI chief Imran Khan to bring the latter into power once again. She also said the other day that the PTI chairman was trying to regain power with the help of the ju­dicial establishment.