Friday, March 29, 2024
12 suspects arrested in search operation: SSP Larkana

APP
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Larkana Police are carrying out operations against criminals in various areas with police teams and claimed to have seized 12 criminals, motorcycles, rickshaws, mobile phones, hashish and weapons.

According to the report, on the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana police raided the suspects involved in theft and robbery in the Juraduction of Haidari, Neodero Ratodero, Sehar, Mohan jo Daro and other Police stations and the possible encounters of habitual criminals. 

A search operation was conducted in which many suspects were interrogated and records were verified by searching the places where criminals are likely to be present. In the search operation by the police, the Mahota police have recovered the stolen Chungchi rickshaw of citi­zen Ahmed Ali, the stolen motorcycle of citizen Sajid Ali of New Dero police, the stolen expensive mobile phone of citizen Khurshid Ahmed has been recovered by Sachal police.

APP

