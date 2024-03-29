Friday, March 29, 2024
17 arrested for profiteering in Muzaffargarh

Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Over 17 profiteers were apprehended with 10 others booked for offering edibles on exorbitant prices on Thursday, official from DC office said. According to DC, Mian Usman Ali, ac­tion against profiteers and hoarders were continued indiscriminately and daily basis on direction of CM Punjab. He said price con­trol magistrates checked about 3994 shops out of them Rs241,500 were fined for the said violation. He hinted action continuing action against adulterators, profiteers and hoarders in future as well on direction of CM Punjab. Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) seized and wasted 200-kg substandard grain flour after conducting raid at Jhang Road here. Accord­ing to a PFA spokesperson, the food safety team in­spected multiple food dis­tribution points particularly those of supplying material used for frying goods in current month of Ramazan. Upon checking, it was dis­covered the whole lot of the grain flour, some 200-kg in quantity being stored in the distribution center as sub­standard that caused detri­mental effect for the health. Following the recovery, the owner was fined Rs20,000 at the spot with the material wasted concurrently.

Staff Reporter

