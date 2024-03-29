Friday, March 29, 2024
20 candidates to contest Senate polls for 12 seats from Sindh

March 29, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Provincial Election Commission­er/Returning officer for Senate Elec­tion in Sindh, Sharifullah in Thursday issued final list for candidates con­testing for 7 general, two each wom­en and technocrat and a non Muslim reserved Senate seats from Sindh.

According to Form 54 issued here on Thursday, as many as 20 candi­dates will run the Senate elections from Sindh. As per the list, 11 candi­dates will contest election for 7 gen­eral seats, 3 two seats reserved for women, four for two seats reserved for Technocrats/ Ulema and two for seats one reserved seat for non Mus­lim. Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Jeean Khan Sar­frazRajar, Dost Ali Jessar, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Syed Masroor Ahsan and Nadeem Bhutto of Pakistan People’s party, Amir Waliuddin Chishti of MQM Pakistan and four independent candidates including Abdul Wahab, Ali Tahir, M Fesal Vawda and Raja Khan Jakhrani are the candidates contesting for 7 general seats from Sindh. Rubina Qaimkhani, Qura­tul Ain Mari of PPP and Mehjabeen Riaz, an independent candidate are in the run for two reserved seats for women from Sindh. Sarmad Ali and Zamir Hussain Ghumro from PPP and two independent candidates in­cluding Abdul Wahab and Manzoor Ahmed Bhutto will contest election on two reserved seats for Techno­crat/Ulema.

