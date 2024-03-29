23 traders fined for profiteering

HYDERABAD - Crackdown on profiteers continued on the 17th day of Ramazan according to the instructions of Deputy Com­missioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi. A total of 23 traders were fined, totaling Rs49,800.

According to the details, assistant commissioner Qa­simabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected a fine of 20,000 ru­pees from 10 traders in differ­ent areas for not affixing the price list at the appropriate place and for charging addi­tional price of other essential items, while assistant com­missioner city Ahmed Murtaza collected a fine of 10,000 ru­pees from 2 traders during his visit to various markets. More­over, assistant commissioner taluka rural Ahsaan Morai col­lected fines of Rs10,000 from 4 traders and Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipio fined 7 traders Rs9,800 in Latifabad.