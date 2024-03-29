26pc raise on tobacco tax can reduce Rs300b in health cost: SPARC

ISLAMABAD - The Society for the Protec­tion of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) has urged the government to reduce the health cost burden by increasing taxes on ciga­rettes. Tobacco use, particu­larly smoking, is linked to a plethora of health issues, including lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases, and various other cancers. Smoking-related illnesses and deaths cost Pakistan 1.6% of its GDP an­nually. The earlier individu­als start smoking, the higher their risk of developing these health problems later in life. Malik Imran Ahmad, Country Head Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), said that smoking-related illnesses cost a significant portion of the economy for their treatment. One effec­tive strategy to discourage tobacco use and to save our youth and healthcare sys­tems, as well as the economy, is to increase taxes on ciga­rettes. He urged for a 26.6% FED increase on cigarettes in 2024, which can recover 19.8% of healthcare costs spent on smoking-related diseases. The government needs to immediately in­crease cigarette taxes in the federal budget 2024-25 to earn an additional 17 billion in revenue. Ahmad further discussed that studies have shown that higher prices are cost barriers that lead to de­creased tobacco consump­tion, especially among youth and low-income individuals. By making cigarettes more expensive, higher taxes can deter young people from ini­tiating smoking. Moreover, the revenue generated from tobacco taxes can be used for improved public health initiatives and healthcare services, further contribut­ing to efforts to discourage tobacco use and mitigate its harmful effects on society. Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Pro­gram Manager at SPARC, said youth are more price-sensi­tive than adults, so increases in cigarette prices can have a significant impact on their decision-making regarding tobacco use. He stated that research has consistently shown that raising tobacco taxes is one of the most ef­fective ways to reduce smok­ing rates. Lower smoking rates result in improved public health outcomes, in­cluding a reduced incidence of smoking-related diseases and premature deaths.