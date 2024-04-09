Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas
Web Desk
9:45 AM | March 29, 2024
National

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on late Thursday night.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan border region at the depth of 71 kilometres.

Earlier in the day, and earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted different cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Swat district. Additionally, tremors were also felt in the cities of Muzaffarabad, Lower Dir, and Malakand.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024