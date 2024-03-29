Addressing nepotism

Nepotism and favoritism have long been entrenched in various aspects of Pakistani society, influencing opportunities for education, employment, and advancement. These practices, which prioritise personal connections over merit, hinder the country’s progress by limiting the potential contributions of talented individuals and fostering a culture of inequality.
In Pakistan, nepotism often manifests in educational institutions, where admissions and promotions are influenced by familial ties or political affiliations rather than academic merit. This not only undermines the credibility of the education system but also deprives deserving students of opportunities to excel based on their abilities.
Similarly, in the professional sphere, favoritism can be observed in hiring practices and promotions, where individuals with influential connections are given preferential treatment over more qualified candidates. This perpetuates a cycle of inequality and discourages hard work and dedication among the workforces.
To combat nepotism and favoritism in Pakistan, there is a need for systemic reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and meritocracy. Implementing fair and impartial selection processes based on qualifications and performance can help level the playing field and create a more equitable society.
ANOOD SHAHWAR,
Karachi.