Addressing nepotism

Nepotism and favoritism have long been entrenched in var­ious aspects of Pakistani society, influencing opportunities for edu­cation, employment, and advance­ment. These practices, which pri­oritise personal connections over merit, hinder the country’s prog­ress by limiting the potential con­tributions of talented individuals and fostering a culture of inequality.

In Pakistan, nepotism often man­ifests in educational institutions, where admissions and promotions are influenced by familial ties or political affiliations rather than ac­ademic merit. This not only un­dermines the credibility of the ed­ucation system but also deprives deserving students of opportuni­ties to excel based on their abilities.

Similarly, in the professional sphere, favoritism can be observed in hiring practices and promotions, where individuals with influential connections are given preferen­tial treatment over more qualified candidates. This perpetuates a cy­cle of inequality and discourages hard work and dedication among the workforces.

To combat nepotism and favorit­ism in Pakistan, there is a need for systemic reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and meritocracy. Implementing fair and impartial selection processes based on qualifications and per­formance can help level the play­ing field and create a more equi­table society.

ANOOD SHAHWAR,

Karachi.