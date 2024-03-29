Air Sial elects new leadership with ambitious vision for growth

SIALKOT - In a landmark development, Air Sial has conducted its elections, ushering in a new era of leadership. Director Hafiz Junaid Shahid announced the unanimous election of Fazal Jilani as Chairman, Amin Ahsan as CEO, Qasir Briar as Vice Chairman, and Umar Mir as Director. The newly-elected officials received congratulatory messages from prominent figures including President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, renowned leader Tahir Majeed Kapur, Group Chairman of Pakistan Cargo Muhammad Yousaf, and Group leader Jahangir Bajwa. Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, also extended his felicitations.
Chairman Fazal Jilani and CEO Amin Ahsan articulated their ambitious vision for Air Sial, aiming to elevate it not only as Pakistan’s premier airline but also on the global stage. Since its inception in 2016, Air Sial has not only generated over a thousand job opportunities but has also significantly contributed to the country’s economic growth through substantial revenue. Looking ahead, Jilani and Ahsan emphasised the importance of implementing new projects aimed at bolstering the nation’s economic stability. By creating enhanced employment prospects, they aim to combat unemployment effectively, further fostering economic prosperity.