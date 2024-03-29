Air Sial elects new leadership with ambitious vision for growth

SIALKOT - In a landmark development, Air Sial has conducted its elections, ushering in a new era of leadership. Di­rector Hafiz Junaid Shahid announced the unanimous election of Fazal Jilani as Chairman, Amin Ahsan as CEO, Qasir Briar as Vice Chairman, and Umar Mir as Director. The newly-elected officials received congratulatory messages from prominent figures in­cluding President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdul Ghafoor Ma­lik, renowned leader Tahir Majeed Kapur, Group Chair­man of Pakistan Cargo Mu­hammad Yousaf, and Group leader Jahangir Bajwa. Chairman of Sialkot Univer­sity, Faisal Manzoor, also ex­tended his felicitations.

Chairman Fazal Jilani and CEO Amin Ahsan articulated their ambitious vision for Air Sial, aiming to elevate it not only as Pakistan’s pre­mier airline but also on the global stage. Since its incep­tion in 2016, Air Sial has not only generated over a thousand job opportunities but has also significantly contributed to the country’s economic growth through substantial revenue. Look­ing ahead, Jilani and Ahsan emphasised the importance of implementing new proj­ects aimed at bolstering the nation’s economic stability. By creating enhanced em­ployment prospects, they aim to combat unemploy­ment effectively, further fos­tering economic prosperity.