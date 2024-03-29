Friday, March 29, 2024
Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed arrested in another case

Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed arrested in another case
Web Desk
12:38 PM | March 29, 2024
Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aliya Hamza and social media activist Sanam Javed in connection with a case registered in Mianwali.

According to sources, the jail administration will present the accused in an anti-terrorism court. Mianwali police are set to seek a transitory remand for Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.

It's pertinent to note that just a few days ago, the anti-terrorism court had accepted the bail plea of Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed in the Shadman attack case related to the May 9 riots. 

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leaders Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed in Shadman police station attack case. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heared the bail application of the accused in Shadman police station attack case.

During the hearing, the prosecutor took the stand that the women were the part of May 9 incidents.

