All resources being utilized to ensure supply of foods : GB Ministers

Web Desk
12:40 PM | March 29, 2024
National

Minister for food Gilgit Baltistan Ghulam Muhammad has said the government is taking policy-based steps to ensure the supply of quality food and all resources are being utilized in this regard.

Addressing the consultative session in Gilgit to devise a comprehensive strategy for better nutrition by the Planning and Development Department, he said strict disciplinary action is being taken on the delivery and sale of sub-standard food items in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Raja Nasir Ali Khan said concrete steps will be taken to ensure the availability of food items to the consumers and the establishment of a food testing laboratory to ensure supply of quality food.

Special Assistant on Information Iman Shah said that the media and other stakeholders need to adopt a coordinated strategy to spread awareness for the promotion of better nutrition.

Web Desk

National

