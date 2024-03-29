Another abductee rescued as police continue operation in Kacha area

Police on Wednesday night recovered a truck driver kidnapped for ransom by bandits of Kacha area 15 days ago, Dunya News reported.

On information about the presence of the hostage in the area, a heavy police force reached Durani Mehr, a rural area of Kandhkot, when robbers started firing on the police party.

Police returned the fire and took the kidnapped truck driver, Dar Muhammad Golu, into custody after an encounter with the robbers, who fled the scene resorting to fire.

Police barricaded roads to arrest the fleeing robbers. Dar Muhammad Golu was kidnapped by bandits from Tangwani 15 days ago.

It should be noted that two days ago, the police took timely action and recovered Ali Nawaz Brohi and Asrar Brohi who were abducted from Janun Sharif village of Shikarpur.