ATC confirms pre-arrest bail of PTI leader Basharat Raja in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has confirmed the pre-arrest bail of PTI leader and for­mer law minister Muhammad Basharat Raja in all the 14 cases, registered against him in connection with May 9 violence. ATC No 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Muhammad Basharat Raja in all 14 cases against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 personal surety bonds. The court di­rected police to not arrest the accused till April 14, 2024. During proceedings, the public prosecutor op­posed the bail confirmation, saying the former pro­vincial minister was the suspect of the May 9 attacks on army installations. He alleged that the accused in­cited his workers to attack the civil and army proper­ties. Defence counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq said that all the police stations have become a hub of fake cases against PTI leaders. He said that his client Muham­mad Basharat Raja is not involved in May 9 cases and wanted to join the police investigation to prove his innocence. He pleaded the court to grant his client with pre arrest bail in all the 14 cases. After comple­tion of arguments of both parties, ATC No 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif confirmed pre arrest bail of Mu­hammad Basharat Raja in all 14 cases lodged against him in connection with May 9 violence.