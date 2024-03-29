ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder till April 4

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday extended the in­terim bail of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to the May 9 violence, until April 4. The court directed the jail authorities to ensure at­tendance of the PTI founder through video-link at the next hearing. ATC Judge Ar­shad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail pe­titions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman police station. During the proceedings, an associate of Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for the PTI founder, submitted that the senior counsel could not appear due to engagements and re­quested for time. The court allowed the plea and ad­journed the hearing to April 4, seeking arguments from both parties. On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in Toshakhana case. How­ever, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail pe­titions, while allowing a pe­tition by the PTI founder. A few weeks ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, the torching of Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.