Bahawalpur DPO launches Dolphin Squad to fight street criminals

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan Thursday inaugurated Dolphin Squad to fight street crimes and to ensure prompt police response in case of crime happen­ings in the district. According to the vision of Pun­jab IGP, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan inaugurated the Muhafiz motorcycle squad in District Police Lines on Thursday, a police spokesman said. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan while talking about this initiative said that the purpose of launching this force is to control crime in the district and a quick response in case of any emergency especially to control street crimes. Dolphin force men are working diligently in the city area, he said. “This will help in maintaining law and order and curbing street crime. In the first phase, security squads are be­ing deployed in the areas of important crime sta­tions,” he maintained. He further said that sup­pression of criminal elements is the first priority and the police have adopted a policy of zero toler­ance against criminals. The DPO while addressing the security squad asked them to treat the public in a friendly manner, make patrolling more effec­tive and take measures to improve the image of the police in the public. Detection of crimes and timely prevention of crimes is your main objec­tive, he added. I hope you will live up to the expec­tations of the people and the department, he said. On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Allahyar Safi and other officers were also present.

BAHAWALPUR DPO PRESIDESOVER CRIME MEETING

Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan has presided over a meeting to re­view the progress of the police department in the Bahawalpur district. The meeting held at DPO Of­fice Bahawalpur was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers. Ad­dressing the meeting, the DPO said that the prog­ress of police officials would be checked daily. He directed to take swift action against proclaimed offenders and drug smugglers. He said that stern action would be taken against the police person­nel found in malpractice, negligence, and corrup­tion. He directed the official to investigate cases of murder and highway robberies without further delay. He warned that action would also be taken against the SHO if the kite flying would not be stopped in the area lying within the jurisdiction of the police station where he was deployed.