Bahawalpur DPO launches Dolphin Squad to fight street criminals

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan Thursday inaugurated Dolphin Squad to fight street crimes and to ensure prompt police response in case of crime happenings in the district. According to the vision of Punjab IGP, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan inaugurated the Muhafiz motorcycle squad in District Police Lines on Thursday, a police spokesman said. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan while talking about this initiative said that the purpose of launching this force is to control crime in the district and a quick response in case of any emergency especially to control street crimes. Dolphin force men are working diligently in the city area, he said. “This will help in maintaining law and order and curbing street crime. In the first phase, security squads are being deployed in the areas of important crime stations,” he maintained. He further said that suppression of criminal elements is the first priority and the police have adopted a policy of zero tolerance against criminals. The DPO while addressing the security squad asked them to treat the public in a friendly manner, make patrolling more effective and take measures to improve the image of the police in the public. Detection of crimes and timely prevention of crimes is your main objective, he added. I hope you will live up to the expectations of the people and the department, he said. On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Allahyar Safi and other officers were also present.
BAHAWALPUR DPO PRESIDESOVER CRIME MEETING
Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan has presided over a meeting to review the progress of the police department in the Bahawalpur district. The meeting held at DPO Office Bahawalpur was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers. Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that the progress of police officials would be checked daily. He directed to take swift action against proclaimed offenders and drug smugglers. He said that stern action would be taken against the police personnel found in malpractice, negligence, and corruption. He directed the official to investigate cases of murder and highway robberies without further delay. He warned that action would also be taken against the SHO if the kite flying would not be stopped in the area lying within the jurisdiction of the police station where he was deployed.