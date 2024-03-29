Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on

STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Battles and bombardment pounded the Gaza Strip on Thursday after Washington said Israel had agreed to re­schedule talks that had been cancelled amid tensions be­tween the allies. Israel’s mil­itary said it struck dozens of fighter group targets includ­ing tunnels over the previous day, and the health ministry in Gaza reported at least 62 more deaths over a similar period.

The United States’ criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Ben­jamin Netanyahu has mounted over Gaza’s civilian death toll, dire food shortages, and Israeli plans to push its ground offen­sive against fighter group into Rafah. Gaza’s far-southern city is crowded with displaced ci­vilians and world leaders have warned against a Rafah offen­sive. They fear it would wors­en a catastrophic humanitari­an situation for the Palestinian territory’s 2.4 million residents, many of whom are sheltering in Rafah along the Egyptian bor­der. The United Nations report­ed late Wednesday that famine “is ever closer to becoming a re­ality in northern Gaza,” and said the territory’s health system is collapsing “due to ongoing hos­tilities and access constraints”.

Bombardment and fight­ing have not eased despite a binding UN Security Coun­cil resolution passed on Mon­day demanding an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and the re­lease of hostages held by mili­tants. Netanyahu had scrapped an Israeli delegation’s visit called by Washington to discuss the Rafah plan -- a protest after the United States had abstained from voting on the UN ceasefire resolution, allowing it to pass.

Israel’s government has since backtracked. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Israel had agreed “to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah”. US officials say they plan to present Isra­el with an alternative for Ra­fah, focused on striking fighter group targets. Even without a ground invasion, Rafah is un­der regular bombardment that on Wednesday left the city’s al-Kuwaiti Hospital coping with the wounded and the dead.

A motorcycle cart roared up with a man lying motionless in the back, part of his pants soaked with blood. Israel’s re­taliatory campaign, has killed at least 32,552 people, most of them women and children, ac­cording to the latest toll issued Thursday by the health minis­try in Gaza. Israel has launched raids on and near several Gaza hospitals since the war began.

Israeli troops began raid­ing Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City early last week, and on Wednesday night carried out an air strike, the army said on Thursday. An earlier Israeli raid on Al-Shifa last November sparked an international out­cry. The UN has reported “in­tensive exchanges of fire be­tween the Israeli military and fighter groups”.

It cited the health ministry as saying the army has con­fined Al-Shifa medical staff and patients to one building, not allowing them to leave.

Israel’s army said troops had evacuated civilians, patients and staff “to alternative med­ical facilities” it set up.

The army says it has killed around 200 fighters in the Al-Shifa area since its opera­tion began, a toll AFP could not independently verify. Dozens more have been killed in the al-Amal area of Khan Yunis, the embattled southern city just north of Rafah, the army said.

Al-Amal hospital “has ceased to function completely”, the Pal­estine Red Crescent said earlier this week, following the evacu­ation of civilians from the med­ical centre. Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles have also massed around another Khan Yunis facility, Nasser Hospital, the health ministry said, add­ing that shots were fired but no raid had begun.

Israel denies it is blocking aid trucks but only around 150 ve­hicles a day are entering the Gaza Strip, compared with at least 500 before the war, ac­cording to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

With limited ground access, several nations have begun aid airdrops, and a sea corridor from Cyprus has delivered its first cargo of food.

UN agencies said these are no substitute for land deliveries.

Desperate crowds have rushed towards sustenance drifting down on parachutes, and Hamas on Tuesday said 18 people drowned or died in stampedes trying to recover airdropped aid.