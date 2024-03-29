British High Commissioner hosts interfaith iftar

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott hosted an interfaith if­tar dinner at the BHC residence on Monday which was attended by community members from different faiths across the coun­try, diplomats, and politicians.

During her welcome speech, British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, talked about the spirit of Ramzan which is about shar­ing and community building. She also expressed her excite­ment for spending the first Ram­zan in Pakistan and said she’s also looking forward to celebrat­ing her First Eid here.

Jane Marriott said it’s fantas­tic to have this time of the year when we focus on helping each other and enjoying the festivi­ties of Ramzan. She also said there’s a rich range of cultures and religions in Pakistan.

We have just celebrated Holi, Good Friday and Easter is right around the corner.

She further talked about the Chilam Joshi festival at Kelash coming up as well.

Guest of honor, Minister of Law and Human Rights, Atta Tarrar, thanked the British High Commissioner for the interfaith iftar and said there’s a long his­tory of friendship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.