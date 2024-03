KARACHI - Centres for Disease Control and Preven­tion (CDC), TB program and District Health office in col­laboration with the USAID organized an awareness walk and seminar to mark World TB Day here in Bilal Colony of Korangi district on Thursday.The walk was held from the Government dis­pensary to the government secondary school located in Bilal Colony to spread awareness about Tubercu­losis disease l, its prevention and treatment.