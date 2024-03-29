China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator

QUETTA - The Standing Committee on Petroleum Chairman Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir stated on Thursday that the Chinese government is eager to start uplift projects that will help the locals in the port city of Gwadar. He told media that “it is the government’s responsibility to identify the areas where Chinese could launch uplift projects for the local people of Gwadar”. Declaring his optimism for the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a part of the Road and Belt Initiative, he said the government’s will to finish the project—which has seen excessive delays since its inception—is apparent.