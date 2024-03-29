Friday, March 29, 2024
China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  The Standing Committee on Petroleum Chairman Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir stated on Thurs­day that the Chinese government is eager to start uplift projects that will help the locals in the port city of Gwadar. He told media that “it is the govern­ment’s responsibility to identify the areas where Chinese could launch uplift projects for the local people of Gwadar”. Declaring his optimism for the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a part of the Road and Belt Initiative, he said the government’s will to finish the project—which has seen excessive delays since its incep­tion—is apparent.

