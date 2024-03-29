Chinese companies temporarily suspend work on Dasu, Diamer-Bhasha dams

Civil work at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams has been temporarily suspended by the Chinese companies overseeing operations due to security concerns, a day after work was also suspended at the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

The development comes after a terror attack in Shangla claimed the lives of at least six people including five Chinese engineers, working on the Dasu Dam, earlier this week.

The victims were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle hit the bus carrying them on the Karakoram Highway in the Bisham area on Tuesday.

Approximately 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, while the local staff has been told to stay at home till further instructions, an official working on the project confirmed.

Around 741 Chinese and 6,000 locals are working on the 4,320 MW Dasu Dam in District Upper Kohistan. However, work on the Mohmand Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues with Chinese engineers still working at the site.

Similarly, GM Diamer-Bhasha Dam (DBD) Nazakat Hussain also confirmed that the Chinese company had suspended work on the dam. He said around 500 Chinese nationals were engaged in DBD but the FWO staff continues to work. Around 6,000 locals are busy in dam construction.

He hoped that the situation would normalise in a few days, leading to the return of Chinese employees. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam would produce 4,800 MW of electricity through hydropower generation.

However, the GM of Mohmand Dam Asim Rauf told The News that 250 Chinese continue to work on the Mohmand Dam and they have not stopped work.

"Chinese have shown satisfaction over the security situation in the project area and they are working on the site," the official said.

Once completed, the Mohmand Dam will generate 740 MWs of hydroelectricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream.