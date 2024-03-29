Friday, March 29, 2024
CM advisor announces initiatives for special education

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Peshawar   -  Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai has announced plans to establish separate directorates for special education and women empowerment, alongside a proposal to increase the quota for disabled individuals in government jobs by 10%. Speaking at the annual prize distribution ceremony held at the Special Education Complex in Hayatabad, Peshawar, she emphasized the importance of inclusive education and vowed to address the issue of special children being out of schools.

During the ceremony, Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai distributed prizes and shields to students who excelled academically throughout the year. She commended the efforts of parents of special children, acknowledging their crucial role in their children’s development. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support, she attributed her own achievements to the dedication of her parents and teachers.

Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director of the Special Education Complex in Hayatabad, welcomed Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai and expressed gratitude for her visit. He highlighted the challenges faced by the institution and provided an overview of the facilities available, including hostels accommodating 72 children.

During the event, special children showcased various tableaus, demonstrating their talents and creativity. Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai assured full cooperation and support for the endeavors of the Special Education Complex.

In addition to distributing prizes, Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai was presented with a commemorative shield by Director Syed Ali Bakhsh on behalf of the Special Education Complex. The event also saw participation from students of private schools, fostering an environment of encouragement and inclusion for special children. Earlier, Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai was welcomed with flower bouquets and visited the Vocational Training Center stalls, appreciating the work of the students.

