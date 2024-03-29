Commission of Inquiry to probe judges’ accusations

PM Shehbaz holds rare meeting with Chief Justice Isa at Supreme Court n Top judge warns interference of executive in workings of judges will not be tolerated n PM assures judges he will be taking appropriate measures to ensure judiciary’s independence n Announces to initiate legislation in accordance with Faizabad sit-in judgment n Law minister says an impartial retired judge will be requested to head Commission.

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said that freedom and indepen­dence of the judiciary wouldn’t be allowed to be compromised under any circumstances.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) re­ceived a letter dated 25 March, 2024 from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on 26 March, 2024, said a press release issued by the top court.

Considering the grav­ity of the allegations levelled in the said let­ter, the CJP called a meeting on the same day with the Chief Jus­tice and all the Judges of the Islamabad High Court after Iftar at 8:00 pm at the Chief Justice’s residence, it added.

The press release fur­ther said that concerns dividually in a meeting that last­ed for over two and a half hours. The following day, 27 March, 2024, the CJP met with the At­torney-General and the Law Minister, and thereafter, the CJP along with the Senior Puisne Judge met with the President of the Supreme Court Bar Associa­tion and the senior most mem­ber of the Pakistan Bar Council present in Islamabad.

A full court meeting of all the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was called under the chairmanship of the Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan at 4:00pm the same day.

The full court deliberated over the issues raised in the letter sent by the six Judges of the Is­lamabad High Court. A consen­sus was developed amongst the majority of the members of the Full Court that in view of the gravity of the situation, the CJP may hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the issues raised in the said letter and the meeting was ad­journed, it added.

The SC’s press release said that Prime Minister accompa­nied by the Law Minister and Attorney General, met with the CJP, Senior Puisne Judge and Registrar of the Supreme Court at the SC at 2:00pm today, March 28, 2024.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half, said a press release issued by the SC this evening.

It said that the CJP clearly stat­ed that interference by the Ex­ecutive in the affairs and judi­cial workings of Judges will not be tolerated and under no cir­cumstances can independence of the judiciary be allowed to be compromised.

He and the Senior Puisne Judge stated that independence of judiciary is a foundational pil­lar that upholds the rule of law and a strong democracy.

The press release further said that during the meeting, a pro­posal was made to constitute an inquiry commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act 2017 which should be headed by a retired Judge of impeccable integrity to inquire into the matter.

It said that the Prime Minis­ter undertook that a meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be called to seek their approval for the constitution of the said Commission. The PM fully en­dorsed the views expressed by the CJP and Senior Puisne Judge and further assured them that he will be taking other appro­priate measures to ensure an independent judiciary includ­ing issuance of directions to the relevant departments, and initi­ating legislation in accordance with Paragraph 53 of Suo Moto No. 7/2017 (the Faizabad Dhar­na judgment), it added.

Thereafter, in continuation of the last meeting, the CJP again called a Full Court meeting and briefed the Judges on what had transpired at the meeting with the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the Attorney General were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the government decided to constitute a Com­mission of Inquiry to probe into the issues raised by six judg­es of Islamabad High Court in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pa­kistan. This was stated by Min­ister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar while briefing newsmen along­side Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan about the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in Islamabad.

The Minister said that Com­mission will be constituted un­der the rules at a meeting of Fed­eral Cabinet.

An impartial retired judicial personality will be requested to head the Commission and sub­mit its report.

The Law Minister said the Prime Minister assured that the matter will be probed and if is­sues raised in letter are true, it will be ensured that they do not recur in future. He said the Prime Minister categor­ically stated in the meeting that there will be no compromise on independence of judiciary.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Prime Minister has reaffirmed that people of Pakistan have giv­en him the mandate and he will fulfill his constitutional respon­sibility in best possible way.

The Law Minister said the Prime Minister assured the Chief Justice and senior judges that there will be no institution­al interference in each other’s domain and the government will play its role to ensure it.