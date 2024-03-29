Friday, March 29, 2024
Complete Lady Wellington Hospital new building on time: minister

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the departments and contractors concerned to complete new building of Lady Wellington Hospital on time. During his visit to the new hospital building site on Thursday, he reviewed the ongoing progress at the site. He was briefed by the officers concerned about progress on the project. The minister said that the old Lady Wellington Hospital building had become very dilapidated. There was no shortage of funds for construction of the new building, he added. Khawaja Salman said that after construction of the new building, thousands of patients would get the best treatment facilities. “We are trying to complete the ongoing revamping project in all government hospitals of Punjab soon,” he said. Secretary Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, MS Lady Wellington Hospital Dr. Saeed Akhtar and officers of IDAP were also present.

