NEW YORK - Sam Bankman-Fried also known as SBF has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing billions of dollars from customers of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The disgraced cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced Thursday following his conviction in one of the biggest financial fraud cases in history. US prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 40-50 years after a New York jury found Bankman-Fried, known by his initials SBF, guilty in November following a five-week trial that probed the one-time high roller’s spectacular fall. Calling Bankman-Fried’s seven-count conviction reflective of the defendant’s “unmatched greed and hubris,” the government’s sentencing request argues for significant jail time in light of fraud it estimates at more than $10 billion. Moreover, a lengthy sentence is necessary to “protect the public,” argued US Attorney Damian Williams, who characterized Bankman-Fried as an “adept” spin doctor capable of additional malfeasance. If quickly freed, “it is realistic that he will settle on a narrative, lean into it, and convince other people to part with their money based on lies and the promise of false hope,” Williams said in a 113-page legal filing, accompanied by testimonials from dozens of victims. Calling the government’s proposed sentence “barbaric,” Bankman-Fried’s attorneys depicted their client as a diligent young man motivated by philanthropy who got in over his head. Their portrayal is similar to the one SBF’s defense presented at trial, which was quickly rejected by jurors after just five hours of deliberation. Bankman-Fried, 32, should serve about six years in prison, a sentence “that returns Sam promptly to a productive role in society,” said attorneys led by Marc Mukasey. The final sentence will be meted out by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried will be given an opportunity to address the court prior to sentencing.