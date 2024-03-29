‘Crypto King’ Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for 25 years

NEW YORK - Sam Bankman-Fried also known as SBF has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing bil­lions of dollars from customers of his cryptocur­rency exchange FTX. The disgraced cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced Thursday following his conviction in one of the biggest finan­cial fraud cases in history. US pros­ecutors are seeking a prison term of 40-50 years after a New York jury found Bankman-Fried, known by his initials SBF, guilty in November fol­lowing a five-week trial that probed the one-time high roller’s spectacu­lar fall. Calling Bankman-Fried’s sev­en-count conviction reflective of the defendant’s “unmatched greed and hubris,” the government’s sentencing request argues for significant jail time in light of fraud it estimates at more than $10 billion. Moreover, a lengthy sentence is necessary to “protect the public,” argued US Attorney Damian Williams, who characterized Bank­man-Fried as an “adept” spin doctor capable of additional malfeasance. If quickly freed, “it is realistic that he will settle on a narrative, lean into it, and convince other people to part with their money based on lies and the promise of false hope,” Williams said in a 113-page legal filing, accom­panied by testimonials from dozens of victims. Calling the government’s proposed sentence “barbaric,” Bank­man-Fried’s attorneys depicted their client as a diligent young man motivated by philanthropy who got in over his head. Their portrayal is similar to the one SBF’s defense pre­sented at trial, which was quickly re­jected by jurors after just five hours of deliberation. Bankman-Fried, 32, should serve about six years in prison, a sentence “that returns Sam promptly to a productive role in so­ciety,” said attorneys led by Marc Mukasey. The final sentence will be meted out by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried will be given an opportunity to address the court prior to sentencing.