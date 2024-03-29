Friday, March 29, 2024
CTO directs subordinates to ensure smooth flow of traffic in capital

Israr Ahmad
March 29, 2024
Islamabad  -   Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Thursday has directed the subbordinates to ensure smooth flow of traffic in capital city in order to facilitate the road users and commuters. CTO expressed these views while chairing a meeting held in Traffic Headquarters following the orders of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The meeting was attended by zonal DSPs and other senior officers. He said that the IG Islamabad had asked the traffic officials to remain active in maintaining smooth traffic flow in the federal capital. He said that, the meeting discussed intensifying crackdowns on vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy and unauthorized number plates to further accelerate during the last ten days of Ramadan and take effective measures regarding traffic arrangements. Additionally, it was also decided to depute additional personnel to resolve parking issues outside major commercial centers of the city for the convenience of citizens coming for shopping during the last ten days of Ramadan, along with issuing special directives to DSPs for improving traffic flow during rush hours. CTO Islamabad said that every possible step would be taken to provide unimpeded travel facilities, including parking and smooth flow of traffic, for citizens coming for shopping. with adherence to traffic laws during the last ten days of Ramadan, ensuring the continuity of traffic flow in the city.

